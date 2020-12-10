FPJ Follow-up: Maharashtra Cabinet clears Sharad Pawar Gram Samruddhi Yojana

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday has approved the implementation of a rural prosperity scheme to be named after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. The scheme will be in conjunction with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The scheme will be implemented keeping in view the objective of enriching each Gram Panchayat and the constituent villages of that Gram Panchayat by doubling the income of farmers by the year 2022 by providing collective and individual infrastructure through works.

Four personal benefit schemes will be implemented in Sharad Pawar Gram Samridhi Yojana. Each of the beneficiaries will be benefited through four individual works including construction of permanent cowsheds for cows and buffaloes, construction of goat rearing sheds, construction of poultry sheds as well as land resuscitation.

The aim is to provide employment opportunities to the eligible beneficiaries in rural areas by undertaking personal and public works and thereby creating permanent wealth and stopping migration due to lack of work. These works will employ 60% unskilled and 40% of skilled workers in various works relating to the development of farm ponds, tree plantation, Horticulture cultivation.