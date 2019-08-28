Maharashtra Cabinet clears Rs 992 crore additional expenditure for MIHAN

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday granted administrative and financial approval for Rs 992-crore additional expenditure for the Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

The project aims at developing the existing Nagpur domestic airport as an international passenger and cargo hub airport along with a huge special economic zone (SEZ), which is abutting to the boundary of the airport.

According to an official statement, the government had earlier approved Rs 1506 crore expenses for carrying out land acquisition, rehabilitation and technical works relating to the project.