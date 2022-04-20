Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to hand over 10 acres of land in Mumbai to Tirupati Temple Trust

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday informed that the cabinet has cleared the proposal to hand over 10 acres of land near the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) to the Tirupati Temple Trust.

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "The Cabinet has cleared the proposal to hand over 10 acres of land near the MTHL to the Tirupati Temple Trust. The Lord’s presence in Maharashtra will bring peace, prosperity, joy and security to the people of Maharashtra. We will be blessed by his holy presence."

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:48 PM IST