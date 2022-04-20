e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to hand over 10 acres of land in Mumbai to Tirupati Temple Trust

Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to hand over 10 acres of land in Mumbai to Tirupati Temple Trust

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to hand over 10 acres of land in Mumbai to Tirupati Temple Trust |
Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to hand over 10 acres of land in Mumbai to Tirupati Temple Trust |
Advertisement

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday informed that the cabinet has cleared the proposal to hand over 10 acres of land near the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) to the Tirupati Temple Trust.

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "The Cabinet has cleared the proposal to hand over 10 acres of land near the MTHL to the Tirupati Temple Trust. The Lord’s presence in Maharashtra will bring peace, prosperity, joy and security to the people of Maharashtra. We will be blessed by his holy presence."

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Two drunks try driving car into Mauritius PM's convoy; arrested Mumbai: Two drunks try driving car into Mauritius PM's convoy; arrested

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:48 PM IST