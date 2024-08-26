Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves To Implement Revised National Pension Scheme For State Employees; Check Details Inside

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the decision was made to implement a revised National Pension Scheme (NPS) for state government employees, akin to the central government’s scheme. This new scheme will be effective from March 2024 and is expected to benefit millions of employees in the state.

The revised NPS will include the state government's acceptance of investment risks associated with the NPS. Employees who opt for the new scheme will receive a pension equal to 50% of their last salary, with adjustments for inflation, and a family pension of 60% of their salary, also adjusted for inflation.

Read Also Atal Pension Yojna dominates social security scheme with 66% NPS subscriber base

For those who retire before March 1, 2024, or who have already purchased annuities, their benefits under the existing NPS will remain until February 29, 2024. From March 1, 2024, they will have the option to switch to the revised NPS.

The calculation of service duration will be linked to actual contributions made by the employee. Periods without contributions will not count towards service duration unless contributions with interest are made later. Withdrawals from accumulated funds under the NPS must be repaid with 10% interest to be eligible for revised pension benefits.

The revised scheme will be available to other eligible employees beyond just state government workers once all necessary arrangements are complete. Employees retiring before and after March 1, 2024, will be given the choice to benefit from either the existing NPS or the revised scheme, provided their contributions are up-to-date.

For employees of recognized educational institutions, non-governmental colleges affiliated with agricultural universities, and district council employees, the revised scheme will apply with necessary adjustments.