Maharashtra Cabinet approves implementation of Revamped Distribution Scheme

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday approved the implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme Reforms based and results linked in Maharashtra to make the distribution companies financially empowered by improving the electricity distribution system in the state on a large scale. The cabinet, which was attended by DCM Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the detailed project reports of the MahaVitaran worth Rs 39,602 crore and BEST Rs 3,461 crore for the scheme which was pending for clearance for last six months due to differences between the finance department headed by Ajit Pawar and energy department held by Nitin Raut.

Under the scheme, the smart and prepaid meters will be distributed to the electricity consumers. Besides, it aims to reduce total technical and commercial losses to 12 to 15 percent by 2024-25. Apart from this, the distribution system will be further strengthened.

The installation of pre-paid meters will benefit 1.66 crore customers.

Incentive benefit scheme for farmers also for those affected by heavy rains

The state cabinet also decided to provide incentive benefits to the farmers of the state in the limit of Rs 50,000 for the farmers who are repaying the crop loans regularly. About 14 lakh farmers will benefit from this and a fund of Rs 6000 crore will be required. The farmers who have suffered losses due to heavy rains and floods in the state in 2019 and who have got the benefit of natural calamity loan waiver, will also benefit from today’s decision.

Revised administrative approvals for irrigation projects

The cabinet also approved the revised administrative approval for three irrigation projects that incidentally come from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Thane district, former minister Gulabrao Patil’s Jalgaon district and former minister Sandeepan Bhumre’s Aurangabad district.

The revised administrative approval for Bhatsa project in Shahapur taluka in Thane district represented by Shinde worth Rs 1,491.95 crore was given at today’s meeting. Similarly, Rs 2,288.31 crore approved for the Vaghur project in Jalgaon district represented by Patil and Rs 890.64 crore for Brahmhagavan lift irrigation scheme in Aurangabad district represented by Bhumre.