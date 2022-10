Maharashtra Cabinet approved Diwali package for ration card holders, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said ration card holders who will get in Rs 100 rava, sugar, Chana Dal and edible oil.

further details awaited

Maharashtra Cabinet approved Diwali package for ration card holders who will get in Rs 100 rava, sugar, Chana Dal and edible oil announced DCM @Dev_Fadnavis after cabinet meeting @fpjindia

