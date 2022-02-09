e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

Maharashtra Cabinet approves amendments to Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act for appointment of administrator in BMC

Sanjay Jog
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 for appointment of administrator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This is a developing copy

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:39 PM IST
Advertisement