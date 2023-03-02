e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra bypoll results: Congress candidate wins Kasba Peth seat in Pune by 11k votes

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar was pitted against the BJP's Hemant Rasane.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Dhangekar | Twitter

Pune: Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar wins the Kasba Peth bypolls. Dhangekar won by 11,040 votes. Reportedly, the grand old party has won this seat after three decades.

Dhangekar was pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's Hemant Rasane.

The bypolls were necessitated after Kasba Peth Assembly Constituency leader Mukta Tilak passed away.

As per data released by the district information office, the total number of voters in the Kasba Peth constituency is 2,75,428 with 1,38, 550 women voters and 1,36,87 male voters and five transgender voters.

This is breaking news, further details awaited

