Maharashtra Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Rajagopal Devara is new Principal Secretary of Planning Department

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government on Friday posted Dr Rajagopal Devara, IAS (1992), who is the principal secretary (Reforms) in the Finance Department, as Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner, Planning Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Shaila, IAS (2003), Special Commissioner, Sales Tax has been appointed as Secretary (Reforms) in the Finance Department. Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS (2009), who is joint secretary in the Information Technology has been posted as MD, FILMCITY, Mumbai.

MV Mohite, IAS (2011), who is joint secretary in Rural Development Department, has been appointed as Managing Director, Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, Mumbai.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:02 PM IST