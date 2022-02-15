Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3; budget to be tabled on March 11

The Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday decided that the upcoming budget session of the state legislature will begin from March 3 till March 25, and is scheduled to be held in Nagpur.

The state budget for 2022-23 to be tabled on March 11.

The winter sessions are generally held in Nagpur, however, the last session was held in Mumbai. The opposition had demanded that the next session be held in Nagpur.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:26 PM IST