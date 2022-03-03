Maharashtra Budget Session: State tables supplementary demands worth over Rs 6,250 crore

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday presented the supplementary demands worth Rs 6,250.36 crore on the inaugural day of the four-week budget session of the state legislature.

Of the 6,250.36 crore, Rs 1,500 crore have been earmarked for pension and other retirement benefits, Rs 1,000 crore for package scheme of incentives given to industries, Rs 600 crore for basic amenities in municipal corporation areas and special works to be carried out by Nagar Parishad, Rs 600 crore each for subsidy provided by MahaVitaran to textile and power loom consumers.

Besides, the government has allocated Rs 490.15 crore for subsidy given by MahaVitaran to agriculture pump consumers, Rs 400 crore for power supply through high tension network to agriculture pumps in the underdeveloped Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and Rs 390 crore for the implementation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule crop loan waiver 2019.

The government has earmarked Rs 300.24 crore for projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 200 crore worth grant to civic bodies for civic services and amenities, Rs 190.54 crore for the submission in the high court in connection with Koyana hydropower litigation and Rs 150 crore for measures to combat COVID 19 pandemic.

In order to lure the Maratha and OBC communities, which are pressing for the restoration of their reservations, the government has made an allocation of Rs 150 crore to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute, R 106 crore to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTH) and Rs 100 crore to Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal.

The state government had presented supplementary demands of Rs 31,298.26 crore on December 22 last year in the winter session.

Since the MVA government took over in November 2019, it had tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 16,120 crore in December 2019, Rs 24,273 crore in February 2020, Rs 29,084 crore in September 2020, Rs 21,992 crore in December 2020, Rs 21,076.32 crore in March 2021 and Rs 23,149.75 crore in July 2021. Cumulatively, the government has presented supplementary demands of Rs 1,73,243.69 crore.

Thursday, March 03, 2022