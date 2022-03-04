Maharashtra: 3-member panel votes against merger of MSRTC with state govt

A three-member panel headed by former chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty has voted against the merger of the loss-making Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) with the state government.

The committee has said it would not be possible to consider the striking employees’ demand for MSRTC’s merger with the state government by considering MSRTC employees as the government employees and continuation of state transport business through the transport department. The panel said it would not be possible after considering the administrative and professional issues.

The panel, which also consisted of additional chief secretary Manoj Saunik (finance) and additional chief secretary Ashish Singh (transport) to accept employees’ demand to keep the independent status of MSRTC while merging its over 90,000 employees with the state government.

The committee’s report, which was earlier submitted in the Bombay High court and on Friday in the state legislature by Transport Minister Anil Parab, is crucial especially when the striking employees are adamant on its demand for MSRTC’s merger with the state government. This is despite the state government announcing a hefty salary hike.

The panel has recommended that considering the present state of finances of the MSRTC and to ensure the regular salary payment to its employees the state government should provide necessary funds through budgetary allocation to the MSRTC for next four years.

The committee to substantiate its recommendation against the MSRTC’s merger with the state government has cited sections 38 and 39 of the Road Transport Corporation Act, 1950. As per section 38, the state government enjoys powers to supersede the corporation after serving a show cause notice and reconstitute the new board of directors.

According to section 39, in the event of corporation being placed in liquidation, the assets of the corporation, after meeting the liabilities, if any, shall be divided among the state government and such other parties, if any, as may have subscribed to the capital in proportion to the contribution made by each of them to the total capital of the corporation.

The panel said that it had not come across any provision with regard to the MSRTC’s merger with the state government and also it won’t be possible to incorporate MSRTC employees in the state government employees. It further added that MSRTC employees cannot be included in the state government employees also through any legislation.

