Maharashtra Budget Session 2021: Devendra Fadnavis moves breach of privilege motion against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on the concluding day of the budget session in the state assembly, moved a breach of privilege motion against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for accusing him of a ‘cover up’ in the interior designer Anvay Naik’s suicide case. Naik, an Alibaug-based interior designer, allegedly killed himself in 2018. Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had been arrested in connection with the case.

Fadnavis said that the Supreme Court, in its order, ruled that the FIR filed by the state government under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide) was prima facie wrong. "What Deshmukh said was contempt of court and also prevented me from conducting my duties as a member of the legislature," said Fadnavis.

“I have filed a breach of privilege notice against Deshmukh, as he levelled false charges against me. By accusing me of covering up the Naik suicide case, he has misled the state assembly,” said Fadnavis. He further claimed that the charges levelled by Deshmukh are baseless and politically motivated to tarnish his image. “It aimed at preventing me from discharging my duties as a member of the legislative assembly,” he noted while moving the motion.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal said he would examine the notice and take an appropriate decision.