Maharashtra budget 2023: Promise to build mega road network

Maharashtra budget 2023: Promise to build mega road network

The network, costing Rs 86,300 crore, will connect 11 districts.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Maharashtra budget 2023: Promise to build mega road network

Mumbai: After inaugurating the Nagpur-Shirdi Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has announced mega road projects across the state. State Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his speech on Thursday, tried to cover most highways to villages and re-announced ambitious road building projects even though they will take a lot of time and funds.

The network, costing Rs86,300 crore, will connect 11 districts. A key road will connect Pavnar in Wardha to Patradevi in Sindhudurg. It will be called Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Mahamarg and will cover 14 holy towns. 

Fadnavis also announced an extension to Samrudhi Mahamarg at Sindkhed Raja to Shegaon in Buldhana. The state is also planning to build 7,500km roads through a hybrid annuity model at a cost of Rs90,000 crore. 

It is also expected that the Asian Development Bank will give Rs4,000 crore to build 468km roads. There is an outlay of Rs14,225 crore for the village road network of 10,125km and 203 smaller bridges. District and rural roads have been given Rs3000 crore and Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana will cover 6,500km this year. 

