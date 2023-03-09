Maharashtra Budget 2023: Government proposes ₹40,000 crore for Metro projects, Mumbai to get new lines

Representative Image

Mahrashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced a ₹40,000 crore budget for Metro rail projects in different parts of the state during his speech in the Assembly.

The state has announced new Metro projects in Thane, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi corridor of Pune Metro and Swargate to Katraj metro project have been sent for the approval of the central government.

Mumbai Metro Project

"For the convenience of passengers in Mumbai, MMR and Thane area is our top priority," Fadnavis said. A 337 km long metro network is being developed and 46 km stretch has been opened for traffic. Another 50 km stretch will be operational in the year 2023-24.

The new metro projects being taken up in Mumbai are:

Mumbai Metro line 10- Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk , Mira Road, total length 9.2 km. estimated cost ₹4,476 crore.

Mumbai Metro line- 11 Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus total length 12.77 Kms. estimated cost ₹8,739 crore.

Metro line 12-Kalyan to Taloja, length 20.75 km. estimated cost ₹5,865 crore.

Nagpur Metro Project

In the first phase of Nagpur Metro, 40 km stretch was opened for traffic. The second phase of expansion has been approved by the Central Government and work totalling 43.80 km. will be taken up in 2023-24 at a cost of ₹6,708 crore.

Hinjewadi to Shivanagar Metro

The estimated budget of the 23.3 km length project from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro Rail in Pune is ₹8,313 crore and the work is in progress.