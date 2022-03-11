Maharashtra Budget 2022-23: Pawar announces an outlay of Rs 11,000 cr to strengthen Mumbai Transmission network

Amid the power outages in Mumbai that took place on October 12, 2020, February 27 and March 6 this year, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday in annual budget 2022-23 has proposed an outlay of Rs 11,000 crore for strengthening the Mumbai transmission network. This will help evacuate the additional power from outside to Mumbai whose power demand is expected to increase to 5,000 mw.

Pawar told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ It was witnessed during the recent power outages due to tripping of transmission lines. It was also observed there were issues of the evacuation of power from outside due to transmission constraints. The proposed outlay of Rs 11,000 crore will upgrade and strengthen Mumbai transmission network.’’

The proposed outlay is expected to be incurred on the speedy implementation of 400 kV D/C (quad) Padghe to Kharghar transmission line, 400 kV D/C Padghe to Navi Mumbai LILO transmission line and 220 kV D/C Apta-Taloja LILO transmission line. Further, the Vikhroli Kharghar and Aarey Kudus transmission lines being undertaken by Adani Electricity are crucial to bring in more power.

Pawar’s announcement is important as at least three committees, which had probed the power failure of October 12, 2020, had observed that the implementation of a slew of transmission projects had been marred by procedural and technical delays, the dominance of vested interests, the professional rivalry between the private sector and public sector companies and lack of coordination among different agencies. In view of delays in the commissioning of these projects, the Mumbaikars may continue to face power outages till then.

The Central Electricity Authority in its report said, ‘’Since, there is the likelihood that Mumbai generation is to come down further by 2023-24, so under that condition with an increased power demand of Mumbai area, the existing 220 kV network of Mumbai would be further stressed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:37 PM IST