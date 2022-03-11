Maharashtra budget 2022-23: Govt reduces VAT on natural gas to 3% from 13.5%

Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on natural gas to 3% from 13.5% on CNG to increase the use of environment-friendly fuel in the state.

Stamp duty exemption is proposed on grift deeds without consideration to corporations and institutions under the jurisdiction of state government. This will give a boost to the construction business. The time period stipulated under the Maharashtra Stamp Act has been increased to 3 years from 1 year. Amnesty scheme is proposed from April 1 to November 30, 2022.

Stamp duty waiver on gold silver delivery order documents imported into the state is announced. Currently, the duty is 0.1% it will be waived.

The tax levied by Maharashtra Maritime Board on passengers and pets, vehicles, goods travelling by ferries and Ro-Ro boats operating own newly launched waterways from January 1m 2022 under its jurisdiction is being waived for three years.

