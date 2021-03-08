Maharashtra budget 2021: A quick look at the schemes and reliefs announced for the agricultural sector

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today presented the state budget for the year 2021-22 in the state assembly. The Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government in its budget said that the farmers in state will be allowed to repay their farm loans with 0% interest and the amount will be borne by the government. The move is aimed at increasing the income of farmers. The deputy CM while presenting the budget has announced various schemes and developmental projects for the farmers as Maharashtra is one of the largest farming states in the country.

Here's a look at the various schemes and reliefs provided by the government in the agricultural sector in the budget:

Focusing on the benefit of farmers' income the state has decided to charge zero percent interest on the loans offered to them. The farmers will have to repay the loan at zero percent interest if the loan amount does not exceed Rs 3 lakh and if it is paid on time.

The state has announced a scheme of Rs 2000 crore for strenthing the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

In order to boost agricultural growth, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) shall be given a share of Rs. 1,500 crore every year to provide electricity connection for pumps.