Maharashtra budget 2021: A quick look at the schemes and reliefs announced for the agricultural sector

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today presented the state budget for the year 2021-22 in the state assembly. The Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government in its budget said that the farmers in state will be allowed to repay their farm loans with 0% interest and the amount will be borne by the government. The move is aimed at increasing the income of farmers. The deputy CM while presenting the budget has announced various schemes and developmental projects for the farmers as Maharashtra is one of the largest farming states in the country.
Here's a look at the various schemes and reliefs provided by the government in the agricultural sector in the budget:
Focusing on the benefit of farmers' income the state has decided to charge zero percent interest on the loans offered to them. The farmers will have to repay the loan at zero percent interest if the loan amount does not exceed Rs 3 lakh and if it is paid on time.
The state has announced a scheme of Rs 2000 crore for strenthing the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).
In order to boost agricultural growth, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) shall be given a share of Rs. 1,500 crore every year to provide electricity connection for pumps.
Farmers who are yet to settle the bill of electricity have been provided 33 percent concession by the government and if the farmers clear 50 percent of the remaining arrears by March 2022, additional 50 percent of the remaining amount will be waived off. An amount of Rs 30,411 crore shall be waived off by the state government which amount sto 66 percent of the original pending bills of 44.37 lakh farmers.
An amount of Rs 2100 crore has been allotted for the creation of markets and value chain projects under the scheme Hon'ble Balasaheb Thackeray Agroibusiness and Rural Transformation Project.
About 500 new Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar vegetable nurseries will be developed to set up atleast one new nursery in each taluka.
The government has announced to provide Rs 600 crore for research in three years to four agricultural universities in the state.
Under Sharad Pawar Gram Samrudhi Yojana, grants will be provided to rural beneficiaries for construction of permanent cowsheds, goat rearing or poultry sheds and composting.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)