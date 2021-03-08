Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: State hits the books with Rs 1,391 cr for higher and technical education

The Maharashtra Government has proposed an outlay of Rs 1,391 crore for higher and technical education.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “At a time when Pseudoscience is being deliberately spread, it is our responsibility to inculcate a scientific approach in the future generation of progressive Maharashtra. Accordingly, a state-of-the-art "Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Park" will be set up in each revenue headquarters district. It is expected to cost Rs 50 crore each and a total of Rs 300 crore.”

Further, Nehru Centre, Mumbai will be provided Rs 10 crore for purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, modernization and renovation. On the occasion of the centenary year of Government Vidarbha Institute of Science and Humanities, Amravati an outlay of Rs10 crore has been proposed for the development of college infrastructure in this institute.

Meanwhile, the government has launched the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Programme to provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth.

Under this programme expected investment is of Rs 1,500 crores in 1 lakh industry units which will be established in the next 5 years. It is likely to generate direct and indirect employment of 8 to 10 lakh. There shall be 30 per cent women and 20% scheduled caste and scheduled tribe beneficiaries in the programme. On the background of the Corona pandemic, the employment generation target has been enhanced to 2 lakh for this year in this programme.