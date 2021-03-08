Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: Govt paves Rs 12,950 cr for roads with good intentions

The government has also focused on the development of roads, railways and air transport in the rest of Maharashtra. The state government has proposed Rs 12,950 crore to Public Works Department for road development and Rs 946 crore for building construction.

The government hopes the 500 km Nagpur-Shirdi route of the total 701 km Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg to be opened for traffic from May 1. To give benefit for development of Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani and Jalna districts of Marathwada, new work of Nanded- Jalna Expressway Connector is being undertaken with an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

On the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, two and a half kilometers of underpasses and two bridges of two kilometers length, are under construction and are planned to be completed by December 2022. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,695 crore. The government has planned a 540 km marine highway from Rewas in Raigad district to Reddy in Sindhudurg district as an alternative to the Mumbai-Goa highway. The project entails an investment of Rs 9,573 crore.

Further, the government will set up a Financial Development Corporation under the Public Works Department to raise funds for their timely improvement and regular maintenance of roads and highways.

The government has provided an outlay of Rs 2,570 crore is proposed to the transport department. It has recently approved the construction of Pune-Nashik medium high speed railway line and the proposed length of this railway line is 235 km with an estimated cost of Rs 16,039 crore.

Old diesel buses of State Transport Corporation will be converted into CNG and electric buses. The bus stands will also be modernized. It is proposed to provide an outlay of Rs 5,400 crore for this. The government has allocated Rs 575 crore to the aviation sector.