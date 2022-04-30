Maharashtra boy, who practices at Ulwe sports complex, wins U-14 ATF Tennis tournament in Sri Lanka

Om Verma, representing India at the Under-14 Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) tournament held in Colombo, emerged as the winner against the German side.

In the final, Verma defeated Germany's Louis Elih Neese in two straight sets of 6-3 and 6-4.

Verman, who hails from Maharashtra, practices at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complexm, Ulwe, in Navi Mumbai.

Players from Sri Lanka, USA, India, Korea and Germany participated in the ATF 14 tournament held between April 23- 29 in Sri Lanka.

In the quarter-final, Verma defeated Sri Lanka's Ahil Mohammad Kalil in two straight sets of 6-2, 6-2, and in the semi-final, he defeated another player of Sri Lanka's Saha Kapil Sena of 6-2, 6-3.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:51 PM IST