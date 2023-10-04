Maharashtra: Bombay HC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Deaths In State Hospitals, Demands Details Of Budgetary Allocations For Health

Bombay HC | PTI

The Bombay High Court has taken suo-moto cognizance of the alarming number of deaths occurring in hospitals across Maharashtra. In response to the tragic events, the court has directed the state's advocate general to furnish information regarding the budgetary allocation for healthcare in Maharashtra by Thursday.

31 persons died in a hospital in Nanded and 18 in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar hospital

The urgency stems from the recent incidents, with 31 individuals, including over dozen infants, losing their lives at a hospital in Nanded and another 18 at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar hospital.

The deaths have sparked a massive outrage across the state, with opposition gunning for the tripartite government led by CM Eknath Shinde.

