Maharashtra: Body Of Man 'Strangulated' To Death Found In Panvel Godown, Probe Underway

Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: In another shocking incident, a dead body was found in Panvel, Raigad district. The man's body was found in an abandoned godown and initial probe says that he was strangled to death, reports say.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The body was sent for post-mortem and the deceased is yet not identified. Reportedly, the body was found by a passerby and the police were informed immediately, said Panvel police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and further investigations are underway.

This is the second incident this week of a brutal murder. On Monday morning, a shocking incident came to fore when a middle-aged man was found murdered with his head cut-off lying in a pool of blood on a terrace of a building in Thane's Kapurbawdi area.

The incident took place on the terrace of Signet Cooperative Housing Society, police FIR said. The deceased was identified as a security supervisor and it is said that he was killed after a personal fued.

The incident caused a scare among residents as the visuals of the brutal murder in a posh locality surfaced in no time.