Maharashtra board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be held offline mode only

Maharashtra Board exams for SSC and HSC will take place offline, said state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The students will have to physically go to the exam centres to appear for it.

“Conducting practicals in school has been tough this year and therefore we've decided that students need to be given a concession here. That is why, to start with, we've decided to do away with science practical exams for SSC, replacing them with internal assignments," she said.

The schools of the students will be their exam centres. Apart from the regular three-hour period of the exam, they will get extra half an hour to attempt the questions," she said.