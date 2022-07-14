Maharashtra: Blow to MVA as Shinde-Fadnavis govt reintroduces direct election to presidents of nagar panchayats and parishads

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: In a blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Thursday announced that the presidents of the nagar panchayats and nagar parishads in Maharashtra would be elected directly by the people. The state cabinet meeting on Thursday, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved the scrapping of the decision of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2020 - that the presidents of these bodies would be elected by councillors and not directly by the people. The decision on Thursday comes in the backdrop of civic and local body polls slated to take place in the near future.

Shinde said that the presidents of nagar panchayats and nagar parishads would now be directly elected, adding that a decision in this regard was taken by the BJP government in 2018 but was later cancelled by the MVA government. It was the BJP that had mostly benefitted as it increased its presence in nagar panchayats and nagar parishads by outwitting the NCP and Congress.

Further, Shinde announced that the cabinet had also approved the direct election of the sarpanchs of the gram panchayats in the state. Thereby, the government has scrapped the MVA government’s decision that had said the sarpanch would be elected by members of the gram panchayats. Fadnavis said that the BJP-led government had taken the decision based on the demand by the representatives of gram panchayats for the direct election of sarpanchs. The government will amend the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958, to pave the way for the direct election of sarpanchs of gram panchayats.

Further, the tenure of the presidents and vice presidents of the zilla parishads and panchayat samitis will be extended for three months by amending section 43 of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Act, 1969.

Amendment to the APMC Act, 1963

The state cabinet also approved providing voting rights to eligible farmers to choose the members and chairmen of the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in their jurisdiction. The previous MVA government had scrapped a decision in this regard taken by the BJP government in 2018. The BJP government had argued that it was necessary to provide voting rights to farmers to make the election process wider, open, transparent and representative, as the election by members of gram panchayats, agriculture credit societies, and multipurpose cooperative societies was open to manipulation, political rigging, and opacity. The APMCs will be more democratically accountable to farmers if the latter get voting rights.

The farmers must have land for at least up to 10 years and above and for five years the farmer should have sold agricultural produce to the APMCs. The voting right for farmers was implemented after a committee chaired by the director of marketing recommended that direct elections would benefit farmers. The government will soon promulgate an ordinance and necessary amendments will be made in the APMC Act, 1963, during the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

With Thursday’s decision, the Shinde-Fadnavis government proposes to checkmate the NCP and Congress, which still enjoy their dominance in 300-plus APMCs in the state.