Maharashtra BJP unveils CM Devendra Fadnavis’s ‘rath’ for assembly poll yatra

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday unveiled the 'rath', a vehicle modified into a chariot, on which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will tour the state from August 1 as part of his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' ahead of the Assembly polls. The BJP has provided two such vehicles, which were earlier used by party national president in Uttar Pradesh and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “We have used the raths earlier successfully and we want to repeat th e same during the Maharashtra Assembly elections," Patil said. These raths will reach Sant Tukadoji Maharaj Math in Amravati's Mozari by Wednesday evening, said a party official.