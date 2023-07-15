Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena Attack Uddhav Thackeray After Raut's Criticism Of Shinde Over Allocation Of Finance Ministry

FPJ

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, partners in the ruling alliance, have escalated their criticism against the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the lead-up to the monsoon session of the state assembly. Both parties have strongly rebuked Uddhav Thackeray after Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena, criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for allocating the finance ministry to Ajit Pawar.

"Receiving funds from Ajit Pawar was of secondary importance. Those who left the Shiv Sena last year were opposed to the idea of forming a government with the NCP. But now, they are left with no alternative but to praise Ajit Pawar and clap for him," Raut stated during his media interaction on Saturday.

In response to Raut's criticism, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar claimed that Uddhav Thackeray was deeply disturbed after an internal assessment revealed that the party was projected to win only three assembly seats in the forthcoming polls. Pawaskar mentioned that a senior leader within the Shiv Sena, who is close to Uddhav Thackeray, informed him about the recent survey. Pawaskar also suggested that the remaining members of the Shiv Sena should soon join the Shinde faction.

Learn from Pawars how to keep family and politics separate: Shelar tells Uddhav

Addressing a press conference, the BJP's Ashish Shelar advised Thackeray to learn from the Pawar family, which has demonstrated how to maintain a separation between politics and family relations.

"Maharashtra has a rich cultural tradition. Politics and family relations are two separate things. The Pawar family maintains cordial family relations. What harm is there if they meet each other during times of crisis or happiness? In fact, it is the right thing to do. It reflects Maharashtra's good spirit. Uddhavji must learn something from this," Shelar expressed during his interaction with the media on Saturday.

Aaditya Thackeray "a foe of student development": Shelar

Shelar also criticised Aaditya Thackeray, stating that he has consistently taken an anti-student stance. Shelar pointed out that during Aaditya Thackeray's tenure in power, several decisions were made that were not favorable to the university. These decisions were often taken in Aaditya Thackeray's chamber instead of the Vice-Chancellor's chamber. Shelar further alleged that Aaditya Thackeray attempted to undermine the university's autonomy and made controversial decisions such as advising final-year students not to take their exams, labeling them as "Corona graduates." Shelar concluded by referring to Aaditya as "a foe of student development" and expressed his hope that Shiv Sena MPs would speak in favor of student-related bills in Parliament whenever they are up for discussion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)