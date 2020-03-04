Maharashtra BJP sacks Balasaheb Rokde, Vinod Borade for passing resolution opposing CAA, NRC in Selu municipal council

The BJP on Friday was surprised after its own ruled Selu Municipal Council passed a resolution opposing CAA and NRC. The resolution opposing CAA and NRC was passed by majority without any opposition in Selu municipal council on February 28.

This came few days after the Bihar Assembly had passed the same resolution. In the last month, a village named Islak near Ahmednagar city has also passed resolution against the CAA, NRC.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament in December last year. The Act grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who had settled in India before December 31, 2014.

After the Act was passed, it triggered protests in many parts of the country since then despite the repeated claims made by the ruling BJP that it will not take away anybody's citizenship.