Maharashtra BJP sacks Balasaheb Rokde, Vinod Borade for passing resolution opposing CAA, NRC in Selu municipal council

The Maharashtra BJP has sacked Balasaheb Rokde and Vinod Borade from Maharashtra’s Parbhani district for passing resolution opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Selu municipal council.
BJP state President Chandrakant Patil issued these orders after on Tuesday Selu municipal council in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district passed a resolution against CAA and NRC. Balasaheb Rokde is the President of Palam Municipal Council, while Vinod Borade is the President of Selu Municipal council.
The BJP on Friday was surprised after its own ruled Selu Municipal Council passed a resolution opposing CAA and NRC. The resolution opposing CAA and NRC was passed by majority without any opposition in Selu municipal council on February 28.
This came few days after the Bihar Assembly had passed the same resolution. In the last month, a village named Islak near Ahmednagar city has also passed resolution against the CAA, NRC.
The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament in December last year. The Act grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who had settled in India before December 31, 2014.
After the Act was passed, it triggered protests in many parts of the country since then despite the repeated claims made by the ruling BJP that it will not take away anybody's citizenship.
