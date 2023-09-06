Maharashtra: BJP Legislature Party To Meet On Friday To Strategise Amidst Political Upheaval In State

Representational image | PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

The BJP legislature party is set to convene at the Garware Club this Friday, as confirmed by party sources.

Currently, the BJP commands a total of 105 MLAs and 22 MLCs, with additional support from at least 15 independent and other MLAs and MLCs. A similar meeting was organised by the BJP back in July when a significant faction of NCP MLAs joined the government, leading to the induction of nine ministers into the state cabinet.

Despite being the largest coalition partner in the government, several BJP MLAs are still awaiting their share of power. The party is also actively welcoming leaders and political workers from various other political factions. Given this backdrop, the meeting aims to reaffirm the unity of its members in the legislature and elucidate the party's forthcoming strategies in the state, according to party sources.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule are expected to address the gathering, the sources added.

The party has undertaken several initiatives that require feedback, and there is a likelihood of several elections being announced in the near future. Political analysts believe that the BJP legislature party may be preparing itself for these upcoming elections.

