Maharashtra: BJP leader Ashish Shelar urges Amit Shah to take action against all pornographic OTT apps and websites

Days after arrest of Raj Kundra in connection with pornography case and the ongoing police investigation, the BJP legislator Ashish Shelar on Sunday urged the Home Minister Amit Shah to direct CBI, ED and MCA to investigate all OTT and porn platforms for financial and criminal illegalities and attach such assets as well as prosecute the guilty. Finance Ministry should instruct all banks and payment platforms to block all payment gateways and means of Indian citizens transferring monies to overseas or Indian websites or platforms, the 10-point letter said.

Shelar in a two-page letter said there are several reports of links between porn and drug mafia elements and in such case NIA be advised to take up such cases. ‘’A multi ministerial taskforce of CBI, ED, I&B, ministries of information technology, finance and corporate affairs be formed to act against all pornographic OTT Apps and websites. IT ministry be directed to develop strict protocols for blocking porn websites and removal of all such Apps. Financial penalties be imposed on telcos, internet providers who allow such access to boost internet data usage’,’ he added.

Shelar suggested that a national Porn and Child Porn helpline, social medial handle and email be set up for citizens to report all such cases and for citizens to be informed of progress in such matters. ‘’I&B Ministry be directed to bring all OTT content under Censor Board regulation. End user authentication before accessing all audit content must be made mandatory to ensure young children or underage youth are not exposed,’’ he noted.