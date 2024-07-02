Maharashtra: BJP Fields Pankaja Munde And 4 Others For MLC Polls

Maharashtra: BJP Fields Pankaja Munde, 4 Others For MLC Polls | X/@Pankajamunde

Maharashtra BJP on Monday announced the candidatures of OBC leader and former minister Pankaja Munde and four others for the upcoming polls to the state legislative council.

The biennial elections for 11 seats of the Upper House of the state legislature will be held on July 12. The tenure of 11 sitting MLCs will end on July 27.

The party, in a release, named Munde, former MLA Yogesh Tilekar, Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe and Sadabhau Khot as its candidates.

As per the current strength of MLAs, the BJP can win five seats and the Shiv Sena and NCP can win two each. On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) can win only two seats. Last week, UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that MVA could win a third seat and warned ruling parties to keep their MLAs intact. He further said that after the Lok Sabha election, many MLAs are interested in switching the alliance.

The BJP, in the wake of its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha, has made a serious attempt to strike a balance by giving representation to Marathas, OBCs and the Dalit community ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections likely in September-October.

The party has also given a chance to Rayat Kranti Morcha leader Sadabhau Khot from the BJP.

Munde, the party's national general secretary, lost the state assembly polls in 2019 and the recently held Lok Sabha elections from Beed against NCP (SP)'s Bajrang Sonawane.

Her supporters were demanding to send her to the Rajya Sabha. But BJP leadership wants to keep her in Maharashtra to strengthen the party in the upcoming assembly election.

Maharashtra BJP sent names of 11 candidates to the central working committee out of which five have been selected. Munde, who was kept aside by the party for many years, has now given a chance of revival.

DCM Devendra Fadnavis expresses happiness on the candidature of Pankaja Munde. “I am happy for Pankaja. It was a demand of all leaders of BJP that she should be given a place in the state council. The central leadership has accepted the demand therefore, I thank them.”