 Maharashtra: BJP Faces Setback After Samarjitsingh Ghatge Joins Sharad Pawar's NCP Ahead Of State Assembly Elections
Ghatge is a chairman of Chhatrapati Shahu Cooperative Sugar Factory and was considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He is a descendant of the Kolhapur royal family.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Mumbai: The complex issue of seatsharing among the three partners of the Mahayuti seems to have started taking a toll on the allies. Samarjitsingh Ghatge, who once served as district president of the BJP, has decided to switch sides and joined NCP (SP) on Tuesday.

Who is Samarjitsingh Ghatge?

Ghatge is a chairman of Chhatrapati Shahu Cooperative Sugar Factory and was considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He is a descendant of the Kolhapur royal family. A ticket aspirant from Kagal assembly bordering Karnataka, Ghatge was preparing to contest against minister for medical education Hasan Mushrif, who deserted Sharad Pawar and became a member of the Ajit Pawar-led group. Convinced of the fact that Kagal may go in favour of the NCP (AP), Ghatge decided to join the NCP (SP). Now, he will be the party’s candidate from Kagal.

Sharad Pawar, who is currently camping in Kolhapur, has been focusing on the south Maharashtra district to consolidate his party. He met a bunch of senior leaders from the district, many of them willing to fight upcoming elections as NCP(SP) candidates.

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Addresses A Rally In Kagal

Addressing a rally on Tuesday evening at Kagal, Pawar said, “I am looking forward to the upcoming change in Kolhapur, and I am hopeful that with your support, it will definitely happen. If Samarjit becomes an MLA, he will be given significant responsibilities.”

Pawar also criticised Mushrif, stating that the ‘history of Kagal does not involve submission out of fear of central investigation agencies.”

Ghadge had contested the assembly election in 2019 as an independent against Mushrif. Ever since Mushrif joined the Mahayuti, Ghatge became upset and started consulting with his supporters about his political move. Finally, he decided to leave the BJP.

