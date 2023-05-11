Maharashtra: BJP eyes cooperative housing society sector

(PTI Photo)

Mumbai: As part of its bid to hit a chord with the urban middle class in the state, the BJP is eyeing the cooperative housing society sector. A meeting of the Mumbai housing federation this Sunday will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.



At a recent meeting Fadnavis had directed officials from various departments to expedite redevelopment and the self-redevelopment projects in the city. While giving more information about the meeting, BJP MLA Pravin Darekar said that several decisions that will affect the housing scenario in Mumbai were made at the meeting.



“A finance corporation was envisaged as per September 2019 government resolution for funding redevelopment and self-redevelopment projects. A planning and implementation corporation was also envisaged. Now the government is very positive about creation of these two new authorities. The government is also positive about helping people raise loans for redevelopment and also bringing down charges for lease renewal,” Darekar told the FPJ.



Among other major decisions would prove to be boon for the housing sector in Mumbai, the government has decided to pursue the redevelopment of buildings on MbPT land with the Union government, Darekar said, adding that this will help common people get houses at cheaper rates and also resolve the issue of scarcity in Mumbai.



The government has also decided to start 14 new district sub registrar offices in 14 wards of Mumbai where currently there are no offices. This will help the office bearers of the cooperative housing societies as much of their time and efforts in travelling to these offices would be saved.



The government has also decided to do away with additional service tax levied on cooperative housing societies in 56 MHADA colonies as well as on MHADA land between 1998 and 2018; digitize, in order to expedite, the processes for transfer and registration of houses; do away with the transfer premium charged on houses in SRA redevelopment schemes and create a new system under the cooperative department in order to resolve civil complaints related to the cooperative sector, Darekar said. Two sahakar bhavans will be developed in Mumbai city and Bandra.



The whole exercise is part of the efforts of the BJP’s efforts to enter and influence the cooperative sector, experts in the field have said. The cooperative housing federation in