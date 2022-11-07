Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule: 'No place for groupism in party'

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File

Sending out a firm message that factional politics will not be tolerated within the party, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said, “There is no place for leaders involved in groupism and indiscipline. I have been getting complaints in this regard, but those trying to create a rift will have to pay the price at the appropriate time. No individual is bigger than the party.”

Mr Bawankule has been meeting office-bearers and party workers across the state under the recently launched “Thank You Modiji" campaign to connect with beneficiaries of various government schemes and collect letters from them thanking the Prime Minister. “The party is working towards winning 45 plus Lok Sabha seats and more than 200 assembly segments in the 2024 polls,” he said while addressing media-persons in Mira Road.

The BJP which single-handedly wrestled control over the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the 2017 polls is staring at a virtual split owing to the widening rift between district BJP chief Ravi Vyas and ex-MLA Narendra Mehta. The infighting intensified after Mr Mehta vehemently opposed Mr Vyas’s appointment as president of the local BJP unit in 2021.

On the other hand, independent MLA Geeta Jain who has recently extended her support to the BJP has teamed up with Mr Vyas. Boycotts of the party's official conclaves and other functions by the warring groups demonstrate that the local unit of the party remains a divided house.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: Delay in imposing LED bulb conversion scheme costs Rs 24 crore per year to MBMC

However, on Sunday all three–Vyas, Mehta and Jain–registered their presence as Mr Bawankule spoke to the media. It's being speculated that infighting within the party cadres might dent the BJP’s electoral fortunes in the civic polls.