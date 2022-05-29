Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil apologises for his 'go home & cook' remark at NCP MP Supriya Sule

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil | PTI

Days after he stoked controversy after his "go home and cook" remark at NCP MP Supriya Sule, the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday tendered an apology. In a letter addressed to Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, Patil said he had no intention to disrespect Sule or women in general. The Commission had sent a notice seeking a clarification from Patil on his comment.

‘’I have been working for the last 45 years for the empowerment of women. There are 12 women BJP legislators in the state legislature and 5 party women MPs from Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha. I have respect for Supriyatai and women. I am pained as Supriyatai and women were insulted for using a rural proverb. I apologize for insulting Supriyatai and mothers and sisters,’’ said Patil.

Sule said through his apology Patil has shown his “large-heartedness”, and appealed to everyone to put the matter to rest.

Chakankar said, ‘’The Commission, which had directed Patil to submit a clarification in two days, received his clarification. Patil has tendered an apology. The Commission has reprimanded Patil asking him to take care so that the comment against women does not hurt their self-esteem.’’

Patil, during the BJP’s protest over the OBC reservation on Wednesday, slammed Sule saying, “Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don’t know how to get an appointment with the Chief Minister.”

Patil’s remarks evoked angry reactions from the NCP, Shiv Sena and other parties with CPI(M) polit bureau member Brinda Karat saying sexism is becoming rampant in Indian politics and urged women lawmakers cutting across political lines to be united against the trend. DMK MP Kanimozhi assured to bring a Bill against shaming women on public platforms.

Patil on Friday did not apologise but claimed his comment was twisted and taken out of context. ‘’The largest number of women MLAs in the state assembly are from BJP. Those who have twisted my statement should learn to live in rural areas. Supriyatai has taken my comments in the right spirit. Disrespecting women is not in my nature,” he noted.