 Maharashtra Bird Week 2024: Sharp 50% Decline In Species At Uttan Camp Alarms Conservationists
Around 50 nature lovers who actively participated in the fourth edition of bird watching camp held in Uttan near Bhayandar were left shocked and worried after witnessing an almost 50 percent decline in the number of species.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:13 PM IST
Bird lovers concerned over sharp decline in species at Uttan during Maharashtra Bird Week | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Around 50 nature lovers who actively participated in the fourth edition of bird watching camp held in Uttan near Bhayandar were left shocked and worried after witnessing an almost 50 percent decline in the number of species.

The 3-day camp was organised between 6 to 8 November by social organisation-For Future India under the aegis of the Forest Department as part of the Maharashtra Bird Week which is observed across the state between 5 to 12 November to mark the birthday (5 November) of eminent ornithologist- Maruti Chitampalli and birth anniversary (12, November) of Dr Salim Ali, is also fondly known as the "Birdman of India" owing to his outstanding contributions to ornithology and bird conservation.

Bird lovers concerned over sharp decline in species at Uttan during Maharashtra Bird Week | File Photo

"We have been conducting the birdwatching camp for the last four years. In the three years from 2021 to 2023, participants observed more than 40 different bird species in a span of two hours. However, this year, less than 20 species have been observed apparently due to forest degradation, tidal inundation, encroachment and human interference.” said Harshad Daghe of For Future India.

Apart from officials from the forest department, eminent bird lovers including-Amey Bhogte, Suchitra Palaye and Abraham Murugan shared their insights and highlighted the importance of taking conservation measures to stop the alarming decline in the number of species and migratory birds.

Some of the bird species which were spotted include-drongo, common kite, pond heron, purple heron, grey heron, great egret, little egret, intermediate egret, green bee-eater, painted stork, bulbul, myna, black kite, weaver, black headed ibis, common crow, glossy ibis, Indian grey hornbill and white-bellied sea eagle.

