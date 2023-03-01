Maharashtra: Bill to set up authority for certain medical goods likely to be presented today

Representative | Pixabay

The Maharashtra government plans to set up a permanent authority to streamline, reinforce, and speed up the procurement and supply system for specific medical items for health institutions under the state government and to make it more transparent.

The bill to this effect is likely to be presented in the legislature on Wednesday.

Purchase cell at Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceuticals corporation

To take advantage of minimum rates for bulk purchases of medical supplies, the government established a purchase cell at the Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceuticals corporation Ltd., on July 26, 2017.

Additionally, it was mandated that all government departments that offer medical services purchase medications, medical supplies, and other associated products from the aforementioned company.

The new bill will establish a special law that will make provisions for guaranteeing single-point procurement of certain medications, medical consumables, devices, equipment, and turnkey project execution.

The law will also create Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority for single point procurement and supply of certain medical goods, and to suggest medical procurement policy to the state government.