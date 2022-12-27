e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Bids for wayside amenities on Samruddhi Expressway postponed

Maharashtra: Bids for wayside amenities on Samruddhi Expressway postponed

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has extended the date to submit bids for establishing, operating and maintaining wayside amenities along the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway (Samruddhi Expressway) to Jan 9.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has extended the date to submit bids for establishing, operating and maintaining wayside amenities along the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway (Samruddhi Expressway) to Jan 9. The bid was to be opened on Monday.

The reserve price for all wayside locations is Rs235.40 crore. The highest bidder will be handed over the contract to manage the amenities. At present, the Expressway is open between Shirdi and Nagpur, a stretch of 520km. The stretch between Shirdi and Mumbai (Thane) is under works, which will eventually be ready by July 2023. Vehicular traffic is gradually picking but the need for food courts and related facilities is much required. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Fraud case: CBI sacks Dhoot after the Kochhars; remanded in CBI custody

ICICI Bank Fraud case: CBI sacks Dhoot after the Kochhars; remanded in CBI custody

Mumbai: Panel directs insurance firm to pay Rs 7L for fire damage

Mumbai: Panel directs insurance firm to pay Rs 7L for fire damage

Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

Palghar: Two Mahavitran techies including woman nabbed while taking Rs1L bribe

49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

49-yr-old Thane woman takes own life by jumping off 12th floor

Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L

Mira-Bhayandar: 6 held for duping Vizag jobseeker of Rs13L