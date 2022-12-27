Maharashtra: Bids for wayside amenities on Samruddhi Expressway postponed

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has extended the date to submit bids for establishing, operating and maintaining wayside amenities along the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway (Samruddhi Expressway) to Jan 9. The bid was to be opened on Monday.

The reserve price for all wayside locations is Rs235.40 crore. The highest bidder will be handed over the contract to manage the amenities. At present, the Expressway is open between Shirdi and Nagpur, a stretch of 520km. The stretch between Shirdi and Mumbai (Thane) is under works, which will eventually be ready by July 2023. Vehicular traffic is gradually picking but the need for food courts and related facilities is much required.