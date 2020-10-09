Maharashtra: Banned tobacco items worth Rs 35.5L seized, 5 held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 35.53 lakh were seized from three vehicles and five people were held in Navi Mumbai's Mahape MIDC area on Friday, said a Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration official.

Acting on a tip-off, three vehicles were intercepted near a hotel in the morning and the contraband, which included scented tobacco and pan masala, was found, he said.

"Jitendra Das, Akhaya Khanda, Priyavat Das, Munna Shri and Janardhan Yadav have been held. A case under IPC and FDA rules has been registered. Local police are probing further," he added.