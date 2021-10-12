Maharashtra Bandh: Both MVA and BJP claim victories in political slugfest over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners – the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress – have claimed that the bandh was total and a great success as people participated voluntarily. However, the BJP said the bandh was state-sponsored with the deployment of state government machinery.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the bandh was 100 per cent successful, “'Those raising questions about the protest should ask themselves whether they are citizens of the country and are not indebted to farmers. This is not a political bandh.”

State NCP chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil, who along with the party workers held a protest at Hutatma Chowk, said, “History has shown that Sahyadri has stood firm against oppression. We condemn the delay in arrest of the accused, the VIP treatment being given to the accused. We will not remain silent unless we teach a lesson to these arrogant rulers.”

State Congress president Nana Patole, who led the silent protest in front of Raj Bhavan, slammed the BJP, saying that “by opposing the bandh, the BJP has shown its true anti-farmer face.”

However, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the MVA’s concern for farmers was “pure hypocrisy” and claimed that the ban was imposed using official machinery. “If the MVA government is so concerned about farmers, it should first provide relief to those affected due to unseasonal rains in the state's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions,” he added.

He said, “First time in the history of independent India, those who have the responsibility of running law and order decide in the cabinet meeting for bandh. Earlier SC and Bombay HC had banned such bandhs and fined Shiv Sena. We demand that HC takes cognisance of it.”

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar accused the Shiv Sena and NCP of having made “a business of shutdowns and extortions”.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:36 AM IST