Maharashtra: Aurangabad police set record to file charge-sheet within 40 hours in sexual assault case

Making a change in the system and taking up the sexual assault case on fast track, the Cidco police station in Aurangabad had filed their charge sheet within 40 hours after the accused was arrested.

The police said the incident took place on March 2, at 11 am when the accused Sandeep Uttamrao Shingane (42), was stalking the 19-year-old girl. The man then started following the girl, he caught her hand and sexually assaulted her. The girl then approached the police to file a complaint.

"A case has been registered at Cidco police station on March 4 under section 354, 354 (A) and 354 (D) of the Indian penal code," said a police officer from Cidco police station.

The investigation of the case was started by assistant police inspector Shardha Waydande of the Cidco police station. At 12:30 am, the accused was arrested and was produced in court. "After the arrest, we started gathering evidence, took statements from the witnesses. We also gathered details of the accused and his background. We found that he threatened the girl earlier and forced her to get married to him. Even after knowing the age gap between them," added Waydande.

Taking guidance from Sambhaji Pawar, senior police station, Cidco police station, the charge sheet with all the documents was submitted in court on March 5 i.e within 40 hours. Waydande said it was the teamwork that helped to process faster and get it submitted.

An official from the police station said, "By submitting the charge sheet on time it helps take the case faster on the trail and the result too comes faster rather than delay which impacts the case during results," added the officer.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 08:36 PM IST