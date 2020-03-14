Maharashtra: Aurangabad airport soon to be renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport

The decision was taken after the BJP tried to corner its former ally Shiv Sena by reminding it of its old demand to rename Aurangabad, a central Maharashtra city which derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, as Sambhajinagar.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has approved a proposal to rename Mumbai Central station as "Nana Shankarsheth Mumbai Central Railway Station".

After receiving approval from the Maharashtra government, the proposal to rename the station will now be sent to the Railway Ministry. Jagannath "Nana" Shankarsheth (1803-1865) was a Maharashtrian philanthropist and educationist famous for his contribution to Mumbai's development. Seth is also known for his contribution towards the Victoria Terminus station, now known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.