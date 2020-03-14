Maharashtra: Aurangabad airport soon to be renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport

On Friday, the Maharashtra government passed a resolution to rename Aurangabad airport as the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport.
According to reports, the Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passed a resolution recommending to the Centre that the Aurangabad airport in the state be renamed as "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport, Aurangabad".
The resolution to rename Aurangabad airport was moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and passed by a voice vote. The state cabinet took the decision to rename the airport after Sambhaji, the elder son of iconic warrior king Shivaji, recently.
The decision was taken after the BJP tried to corner its former ally Shiv Sena by reminding it of its old demand to rename Aurangabad, a central Maharashtra city which derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, as Sambhajinagar.
On Thursday, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has approved a proposal to rename Mumbai Central station as "Nana Shankarsheth Mumbai Central Railway Station".
After receiving approval from the Maharashtra government, the proposal to rename the station will now be sent to the Railway Ministry. Jagannath "Nana" Shankarsheth (1803-1865) was a Maharashtrian philanthropist and educationist famous for his contribution to Mumbai's development. Seth is also known for his contribution towards the Victoria Terminus station, now known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)