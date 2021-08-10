Maharashtra: Attention students! Bombay HC to hear petitions challenging Class 11 CET for FYJC admissions

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had earlier informed that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.

As no external examination was held for Std 10th this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a CET will be held on August 21 for students from all the boards for admission to the first year of junior college.

Meanwhile, ICSE student Ananya Patki has filed a plea against the Maharashtra government’s decision to conduct CET for admissions in junior colleges, challenging a May 28 government resolution that said the CET will be based solely on the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) board's syllabus.

On August 6, after the day-long hearing, the Bombay High Court reserved a verdict on a plea by an ICSE student seeking to quash May 28 state decision.

Bombay High Court will hear the petitions challenging Maharashtra Class 11 CET for FYJC admissions today at 2.30 pm.