Maharashtra ATS nabs three with pistols, live rounds in Andheri

Mumbai: The Juhu unit of Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad has arrested three people for illegal possession of firearms in Andheri on Sunday. The arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

According to police sources, the Juhu unit of Maharashtra ATS received a tip-off that three people were to arrive near Citi Mall in Andheri on Sunday evening, and accordingly a trap was laid at the spot, wherein a few police officials were deployed in plain clothes. When a vehicle matching the description stated in the tip-off arrived, police intercepted the car with three occupants in it.

Upon checking, police found two pistols and live rounds of cartridges along with cash worth 3 lakh. Based on this information, police arrested three youths, identified as Juneja Mohammad Yunus, Sayyed Sohelmiya Ahmedmiya and Iliyaz Suleiman Majothi. During the probe, police also found 14 mobile phones in their possession.

Police sources claimed that all three accused, Gujarat residents, may have links to a hawala racket. Apart from firearms and cash, they also found that one of the accused carried an identity card of UAE. Further investigation is underway.