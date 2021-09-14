Maharashtra: At least 11 feared drowned as overloaded boat capsizes in Amravati

Mumbai: At least 11 people are feared drowned in the Wardha river at Shri Kshetra Zhunj, a tourist spot in Warud taluka of Amravati district. Amravati District Collector Pavneet Kaur has said that the incident occurred this morning and four bodies have been recovered so far.

Police said three of the four bodies have been identified as those of boatman Narayan Matare, 45, Wanshika Shivankar, 2, and Kiran Khandale, 25. Rescue operations to trace the remaining seven are underway, with the help of locals and the district disaster management team.

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30am in Warud tehsil under the jurisdiction of the Benoda police station, when 12 people from Gadegaon village, along with the boatman, were going to a temple after visiting a waterfall nearby. However, the boat capsized due to overloading. Police said that two male occupants of the boat, aged 27 and 35, swam to safety following the accident.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed regret over the deaths. In a tweet he urged people not to enter the river basin in view of the heavy rains. “In view of the heavy rains in some parts of the state, citizens should avoid entering the river basin. My heartfelt appeal to you is to remain safe and vigilant,” he cautioned.

Local MLA Devendra Bhuyar and Warud’s sub-divisional officer Nitin Hingole rushed to the spot to supervise the search and rescue operations.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:55 PM IST