Maharashtra assembly winter session | Shiv Sena MLA mocks PM Modi, apologises after ruckus

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the state assembly on Wednesday after Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav’s move to allegedly mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi evoked sharp reactions from the Opposition BJP which demanded an unconditional apology and Jadhav’s suspension.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue which led to stalling of the proceedings of the assembly, which was adjourned twice; first for 20 minutes and then again for 15 minutes. Jadhav later tendered an unconditional apology and said that making hand gestures was his natural way of speaking and that he didn't use any unparliamentary word against the PM.

Jadhav allegedly made the remarks when a discussion on a calling attention notice on power issues was underway. Jadhav later said the gesture was made by Modi as a prime ministerial candidate in 2014. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal said he would examine whether Jadhav made any unparliamentary remarks and decide accordingly. Water resources minister Jayant Patil (NCP) and legislative affairs minister Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) said leaders of all parties should be respected in the legislature.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:00 AM IST