Maharashtra assembly winter session | Reconsider suspension tenure: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar urges Deputy Speaker

The suspended BJP legislator Ashish Shelar in a letter to the deputy speaker of the state assembly Narhari Zirwal to reconsider the period of his suspension along with other 11 legislators.

Twelve BJP legislators were suspended for alleged misbehavior during the monsoon session.

Days after the apex court asked them to approach the deputy speaker, Shelar argued that if the impugned resolution proposing suspension for one year is not reconsidered and the period of suspension is not reduced, it would serve to deprive his constituency of the deserved representation in the house and to raise important questions pertaining to the constituency. "I submit that an unconditional apology was already furnished on behalf of the Opposition. I request you to reconsider the suspension period of 1 year and reduce the same to the five months already served,’’ he said.

ALSO READ Maharashtra assembly winter session: TET examination scam rocks House

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:35 AM IST