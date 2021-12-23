e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:37 AM IST

Maharashtra assembly winter session | Reconsider suspension tenure: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar urges Deputy Speaker

Twelve BJP legislators were suspended for alleged misbehavior during the monsoon session.
FPJ Political Bureau
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar | PTI

The suspended BJP legislator Ashish Shelar in a letter to the deputy speaker of the state assembly Narhari Zirwal to reconsider the period of his suspension along with other 11 legislators.

Twelve BJP legislators were suspended for alleged misbehavior during the monsoon session.

Days after the apex court asked them to approach the deputy speaker, Shelar argued that if the impugned resolution proposing suspension for one year is not reconsidered and the period of suspension is not reduced, it would serve to deprive his constituency of the deserved representation in the house and to raise important questions pertaining to the constituency. "I submit that an unconditional apology was already furnished on behalf of the Opposition. I request you to reconsider the suspension period of 1 year and reduce the same to the five months already served,’’ he said.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:35 AM IST
