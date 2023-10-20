Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Sets Next Hearing on Disqualification Petitions Amid Controversy

Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

In a major decision, Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly advocate Rahul Narvekar on Friday scheduled the next hearing on disqualification petitions on October 26 while clubbing the 34 petitions in Six groups. The counsel for independent MLAs said that they have been granted more time to submit papers, while the Thackeray group lamented about the decision accusing the Speaker of delaying the hearing by still allowing Six petitions.

As the hearing started on Friday, Narvekar directed both the groups to furnish before him all the documents presented by them before the Supreme Court. He granted time till October 25 for both the groups to submit the documents and added that the 34 petitions would be clubbed in Six groups depending upon the reasons for which the MLAs were sought to be disqualified.

Disqualification sought six reasons

The disqualification of MLAs was sought for six reasons such as absentee to first meeting at CM's residence Varsha, absentee to second meeting at CM's residence Varsha, Voting against the party line during election of Speaker of the house, Voting against the party line during test of majority in the house, Whip executed by Bharat Gogawale and the petitions related to independent MLAs.

While informing the media about the hearing, Adv Praveen Temberkar, who appeared for independent MLA Bachchu Kadu said that the Speaker has extended time given to them for filing evidences. he also said that the Speaker asked the Thackeray group counsel that they should stop moving different petitions and applications each time if they want a speedy hearing. The issues are likely to be framed on October 26 and thereafter the hearing shall begin.

Adv Dharam Mishra, the counsel for Thackeray group, reiterated the group's charges that the speaker is trying to delay the hearing. The group opposed clubbing the petitions in six groups. The hearing on Six petitions will take at least three month by when the elections will be announced. "The Speaker could have clubbed all the six groups also in order to speed up the hearing. However, he didn't do that. It is clear way to delay the proceedings," the counsel said.