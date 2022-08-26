e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Assembly Speaker Narvekar to check if ‘one should be ashamed’ is unparliamentary

Former minister Aaditya Thackeray speaking about malnutrition faced by tribal populace had used the phrase 'one should be ashamed' and Forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar objected saying it was unparliamentary.

Updated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 08:23 AM IST
article-image
Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Thursday said he would go through records to check if the term “one should be ashamed” was unparliamentary.

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, while attacking the Eknath Shinde government on malnutrition and problems faced by tribals in the state, had said “one should be ashamed” on the plight of tribals even after 75 years of Independence and the country having a tribal President.

However, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar objected to the term, after which Narvekar said he had taken note of the objection and would check records to see if it was unparliamentary. Narvekar made the statement citing Item Number 357 in the list of words and expressions held to be unparliamentary or otherwise.

Mungantiwar also asked Thackeray if he wanted his father Uddhav Thackeray, who was chief minister from November 2019 to June 2022, to be ashamed as the figures tabled in the House belonged to the last three years.

To this, Aaditya Thackeray said he wanted everyone to feel ashamed that the plight of tribals had not improved and asked leaders to work harder.

