Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election: 'Pained to see intemperate tone,' says Guv BS Koshyari on letter addressed to him by MVA govt

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari has in reply to the state government said he is pained and dismayed to see the 'intemperate tone and threatening tenor' of the letter addressed to him by the state, over the Assembly Speaker’s election issue.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government did go ahead with conducting the assembly Speaker’s election on Tuesday.

The MVA was exploring options to hold the election yesterday, despite Governor BS Koshyari’s decision to turn down the government’s proposal to conduct the election through voice vote instead of secret ballot.

It is likely that the Speaker’s election will be deferred till the budget session. Incidentally, the Speaker’s assembly was not listed in today’s agenda of the state assembly.

The Governor in his reply to the state government’s three letters opined that the changes made in the rules were in violation of the Constitution.

The MVA feared that going ahead with the election would lead to the imposition of President's rule in the state.

BJP has already strongly opposed the amendments in the rules for holding Speaker’s election through voice vote instead of secret ballot. BJP had also questioned how the government could proceed with the elections when the party's 12 legislators were suspended in the monsoon session for the period of one year.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 04:02 PM IST